Volunteers building up levee in Ste. Genevieve that failed after New Year Flood

Ste. Genevieve EMA Director Felix Meyer said volunteers are filling sandbags and working on building up a levee that was previously breached in last year's New Year Flood.

Crews are working on the District 2 levee at the Loida Ag area just south of Ste. Genevieve off Highway 61.

They are using hay and sandbags to top off the levee to prevent the rising river from spilling over and damaging the thousands of acres of farmland.

In the New Year Flood of 2015-2016, floodwaters breached it causing flooding to the thousands of acres in the area.

The levee was rebuilt with sand but isn't as high now as it originally was.

Meyer said the land will might get flooded anyway but they would rather see it backfill with water so the grounds don't get as damaged.

