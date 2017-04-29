SIU University Hall, closed for the semester due to flooding - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU University Hall, closed for the semester due to flooding

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
SIUC will close one dorm for the remainder of the semester. (Source: Rae Goldsmith) SIUC will close one dorm for the remainder of the semester. (Source: Rae Goldsmith)
(Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS) (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

According to the campus police at Southern Illinois University, University Hall will be closed for the remaining two weeks of the semester.

They said the roads near the east side of campus are accessible as of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

University officials closed University Hall due to flooding caused by overnight storms.

That means about 180 students were required to relocate to other campus residence halls.

According to Rae Goldsmith, chief marketing and communications officer at SIU, students were evacuated from Hall this morning and let back in a little later after a safety check. 

SIU provided vans if they needed to assist the students in moving.

All of the 180 students have been accommodated, mainly in Schneider Hall.  

The next step, a crew was hired to "mitigate disaster coverage" i.e. clean up and assess damage. 

University officials are asking people to avoid the area and reminding them not to enter standing water on foot or in a vehicle.

Campus police say Wall Street between Pleasant Hill and Grand Avenue and Logan Drive are closed because of standing water. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

