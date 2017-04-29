Ellington, MO officials giving out supplies to residents after flooding takes over stores

We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.

The Assistant Fire Chief Randall Martin said much needed supplies will be given out to residents of Ellington, Missouri after severe flooding hit the area.

Martin said 110 cases of water and other toiletries were gathered from around the area and given to them by the City of Bunker.

The city is currently under a boil water order.

These supplies will be given out between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the Ellington Firehouse on 495 N. Second Street.

Martin said he expects a large number of residents to show up to receive supplies because the towns only grocery story and Dollar General are under water.

Officials in Ellington, Missouri asked that any residents that live by Logan Creek evacuate their homes due to an increased chance of flooding.

Martin said this was a voluntary evacuation and would rather see people leave during the daytime before the next round of rain potentially hits later on Saturday, April 29.

The city set up a sand bagging station in town where people could grab some bags for free. The town already saw flooding in the morning a few feet of water covered main street.

The creek has flooded a few times in the past including in 2008. One woman who's house flooded in 2008 said that experience helped her prepare for today.

"We've lived here long enough that we kind a know where all the water comes from... and how it's gonna come through town and where its gonna go once we get it through town," Jennifer Hubbard said.

There were small streams that flooded over due to the rainfall and some of the flooded areas won't recede much as the Logan Creek is filling up.

Martin says Logan Creek is what they fear might overflow if they receive more rain, which will flood certain parts of Ellington.

