Roads closed across Heartland after severe weather, flooding - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Roads closed across Heartland after severe weather, flooding

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Flooding in Ellington, MO. (Source: Cassie Crocker, cNews) Flooding in Ellington, MO. (Source: Cassie Crocker, cNews)
Marquand, MO flooding (Source: Dajah Brotherton) Marquand, MO flooding (Source: Dajah Brotherton)

A number of roads in the Heartland are closed or blocked due to flooding from severe weather.

Missouri

The following roads are closed, as of 5 p.m. Sunday:

Bollinger County:

  • Route DD-near Route 34 to 5 miles south of Route M (the near Bollinger/Madison County line)
  • Route H-north of Route 51
  • Route 51-near Route H
  • Butler County:
  • Route 158-from Route 142 to US 67
  • Route 142-from Route HH to US 67
  • Route N-CRD 243 to CRD 232
  • Route PP-at Cane Creek; CRD 449 to CRD 423/Route TT
  • Route W-CRD 542 to Route O; near Hilliard
  • Route M-at Cane Creek; west of US 67
  • Route JJ-west of River Road
  • Route O-north of CRD 502
  • Cape Girardeau County:
  • Route OO-from Route HH to CRD 375
  • Route A-from CRD 255 to Route U and at Route F
  • Route N-from Route U to Route NN
  • Route F-at Route A
  • Route HH-from Route OO to end of state maintenance
  • Route U-from Route T to Route A

Carter County:

  • Business 60-at Van Buren; near James Street
  • Route 103-from Skyline Drive to Route Z
  • Route Z-from Route 103 to end of state maintenance
  • Route M-at Mill Creek and near Van Buren, Mo. at CRD 100
  • Route Y
  • Route H-at Big Brushy Creek between CRD 339 to CRD 327
  • Route K-between CRD 263 and CRD 239-2

Dunklin County:

  • Route 164-from Route V to Route Y
  • Route B-near Campbell Mo; from Bailey Street to CRD 314
  • Howell County:
  • Route 142-Route E to Route FF
  • Route UU-from Route 63 to east of CRD 2150
  • Route U-from Route UU to Route N
  • Route 63-from West Plains to south of Willow Springs, Mo.
  • Route 17-from Mountain View to Route 160
  • Route N-Northwest of Mountain Grove; between Shady Oak Road and Peterson Road
  • Route CC-from Dora, Mo. in Ozark County to Route AD in Howell County
  • Route AP-from Route 14 to Route P

Iron County:

  • Route 21-near Route 49
  • Route 221-Low Water Crossing-Pilot Knob to the Iron/St. Francois County line-LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY
  • Route 49-near Sabula; north of Annapolis and at Viburnum, near Red Bud
  • Route C-east of Route 49 to west of CRD 424 in Madison County
  • Route D
  • Route F-at Crane Pond Creek
  • Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County

Madison County:

  • Route C-east of Route 49 in Iron County to west of CRD 424 in Madison County and from CRD 445 to CRD 431
  • Route E-CRD 511 to CRD 515
  • Route O
  • Route V-CRD 243 to Route F
  • Route F-south of Cornwall; at Route V
  • Route Z-at Fredericktown, Mo. between Chamber Drive and Cap America Drive

Perry County:

  • Route 61-from CRD 506 to CRD 502
  • Route E-from CRD 534 to CRD 322
  • Route F
  • Route M
  • Route AA-between CRD 508/510 and CRD 522
  • Route A-from Wittenberg to CRD 448
  • Southbound lane of Hwy. 51, south of the Chester Bridge is covered with water, use caution. The bridge is NOT closed at this time.

Reynolds County:

  • Route 106-Logan Creek; CRD 608 to Route B and CRD 606 to near Route F
  • Route F-at Logan Creek
  • Route K-east of Route O to west of CRD 440
  • Route N-near Route MM; near Johnson Shut-Ins
  • Route B-CRD 786 to CRD 785 and CRD 758
  • Route P-Route 72 to end of state maintenance in Shannon County
  • Route HH-from Route RA in Reynolds County to Tacketts Pocket near Piedmont in Wayne County

Ripley County:

  • Route 142-near Oxly; west of Route T and at Doniphan, Mo.
  • Route NN-near North Prong Little Black River
  • Route 21-in Doniphan, Mo.
  • Route A-near 21S-3 to CRD A-7
  • Route Y-from Pumpkin Patch Road to CRD Y-3

Scott County:

  • Route A-Route 61 to Route EE

St. Francois County:

  • Route 221-at St. Francis River from Beal Road to Old Logging Road
  • Route F-near OO; from Old Jackson Road to Best Road

Ste. Genevieve County:

  • Route 61-Saline Creek/River Aux Vases; near Route U at St. Mary to 2.12 miles south of Route M
  • Route 32-from Gisi Road to Siebert Road
  • Route C-near Sprott Road

Stoddard County:

  • Route K-from Route BB to Route V
  • Route M-at Leora; near Route K
  • Route T-from Route 51 to Cobb
  • Route O-east of Advance; near CRD 310

Wayne County:

  • Section of Highway T near Wappapello Lake
  • Route C-CRD 224A to Route 34
  • Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County
  • Route FF-CRD 378 to CRD 380
  • Route KK-south of CRD 456
  • Route 34-at St. Francis River Bridge; from Route 143 to CRD 310 (west of US 67)
  • Route A-at Otter Creek; near Route V
  • Business 67-from Route D to US 67; near Greenville, Mo.
  • Route 49-from Mill Spring, Mo. to CRD 440
  • Route HH-from Route RA in Reynolds County to Tacketts Pocket near Piedmont in Wayne County

Illinois

According to IDOT District 9 Chief Keith Miley, the Cora Levee flood gates will close on Tuesday, May 2 based on Mississippi River levels. This is near the Jackson-Randolph County Line and will close Route 3 in Jackson County.

Alexander County

  • Old IL 3 at Gale closed due to water on pavement, no power to pump station

Franklin County

  • State Highway 37 north of West Frankfort city limits closed by IDOT due to water over the roadway.
  • State Highway 37 south of West Frankfort city limits. IDOT has closed the roadway due to high water. They urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

Hamilton County

  • State Highway IL 242 closed by IDOT due to water over roadway
  • State Highway IL 142 just south of Dale is closed due to water over roadway

Jackson County

  • Old Route 37 closed by IDOT due to water over roadway
  • Old IL 13 Carbondale Giant City Road to Reed Station Road (near Sewer Plant)

Johnson County

  • IL 37  Johnson City South edge (New Virginia Road to 4th Street) is closed.
  • IL 37 from White Hill to Perks Road

Perry County

  • Southbound lane of Hwy. 51, south of the Chester Bridge is covered with water, use caution. The bridge is NOT closed at this time.

Randolph County

  • Kaskaskia River Lock and Dam Road near Modoc
  • Water Street in Chester
  • Rte. 155 flood gates on Prairie du Rocher Creek in Prairie du Rocher
  • Rte. 3 between Chester and RockwoodRte. 3 flood gates at Cora (this afternoon per IDOT)
  • Kaskaskia St. in Chester

Saline County

  • Route 34, from Harco Rd. to Harrisburg Rd. - closed due to water over guardrails
  • Highway 45 South from Carrier Mills to Stonefort - reopened to one lane of traffic. Should be completely open by Monday afternoon.

White County

  • IL-1 in Carmi - closed due to high water

Williamson County

  • Wards Mill
  • Canaville
  • Moake School
  • Old Creal
  • East Ellis
  • Skyhawk
  • South Market
  • Freeman Spur/Grape
  • Christmas Tree Rd/Herrin Rd
  • Corinth /9th St
  • Lamaster /Cedar Grove
  • Rt 37/ Cochran
  • Stiritz/Collins
  • Stonefort Rd
  • Chittyville Rd
  • Stiritz Rd
  • Dykersburg Rd
  • S. Liberty in Marion
  • S. Monroe in Marion
  • Wildcat Rd in Marion
  • E. Broadway in Johnston City
  • Newton/Broadway in Johnston City
  • W 12th St in Johnston City
  • E 9th/Noah in Johnston City
  • W 10th/Market in Johnston City
  • Stotlar/Rt 37 in Johnston City
  • Campground/Peterson in Johnston City
  • W 14th /Brush in Johnston City
  • 43rd St/Cherry in Herrin
  • Hayford N of Sycamore & Lakeview in Herrin

Kentucky

Carlisle County

  • KY 1820 CLOSED at 1 to 3 mile marker

Hickman County

  • US 51 is OPEN with water on the shoulder at the 3 to 4 mile marker- signs are posted
  • KY 123 is CLOSED due to floodwaters between the 14 and 16 mile marker in the Obion Creek bottoms.  This is in the Hailwell area of southwestern Hickman County.
  • KY 239 is OPEN with water on the shoulder at the 2 to 4 mile marker-signs posted

Fulton County

  • KY 94 is CLOSED by floodwaters at the 7 to 11 mile marker.  This is between the Dip and KY 311 just south of Hickman.
  • KY 1129/Adams Road is closed at the 5 to 9 mile marker due to Mississippi River backwater.
  • Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters covering the landing- River forecast indicates it is likely to remain closed until around May 12th

Stay tuned to KFVS12 for updates on road conditions across the Heartland.

