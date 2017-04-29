Roads closed across Heartland after severe weather, flooding

Monday, May 1 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-05-01 15:05:27 GMT
We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
A number of roads in the Heartland are closed or blocked due to flooding from severe weather.
Missouri
The following roads are closed, as of 5 p.m. Sunday:
Bollinger County:
Route DD-near Route 34 to 5 miles south of Route M (the near Bollinger/Madison County line)
Route H-north of Route 51
Route 51-near Route H
Butler County:
Route 158-from Route 142 to US 67
Route 142-from Route HH to US 67
Route N-CRD 243 to CRD 232
Route PP-at Cane Creek; CRD 449 to CRD 423/Route TT
Route W-CRD 542 to Route O; near Hilliard
Route M-at Cane Creek; west of US 67
Route JJ-west of River Road
Route O-north of CRD 502
Cape Girardeau County:
Route OO-from Route HH to CRD 375
Route A-from CRD 255 to Route U and at Route F
Route N-from Route U to Route NN
Route F-at Route A
Route HH-from Route OO to end of state maintenance
Route U-from Route T to Route A
Carter County:
Business 60-at Van Buren; near James Street
Route 103-from Skyline Drive to Route Z
Route Z-from Route 103 to end of state maintenance
Route M-at Mill Creek and near Van Buren, Mo. at CRD 100
Route Y
Route H-at Big Brushy Creek between CRD 339 to CRD 327
Route K-between CRD 263 and CRD 239-2
Dunklin County:
Route 164-from Route V to Route Y
Route B-near Campbell Mo; from Bailey Street to CRD 314
Howell County:
Route 142-Route E to Route FF
Route UU-from Route 63 to east of CRD 2150
Route U-from Route UU to Route N
Route 63-from West Plains to south of Willow Springs, Mo.
Route 17-from Mountain View to Route 160
Route N-Northwest of Mountain Grove; between Shady Oak Road and Peterson Road
Route CC-from Dora, Mo. in Ozark County to Route AD in Howell County
Route AP-from Route 14 to Route P
Iron County:
Route 21-near Route 49
Route 221-Low Water Crossing-Pilot Knob to the Iron/St. Francois County line-LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY
Route 49-near Sabula; north of Annapolis and at Viburnum, near Red Bud
Route C-east of Route 49 to west of CRD 424 in Madison County
Route D
Route F-at Crane Pond Creek
Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County
Madison County:
Route C-east of Route 49 in Iron County to west of CRD 424 in Madison County and from CRD 445 to CRD 431
Route E-CRD 511 to CRD 515
Route O
Route V-CRD 243 to Route F
Route F-south of Cornwall; at Route V
Route Z-at Fredericktown, Mo. between Chamber Drive and Cap America Drive
Perry County:
Route 61-from CRD 506 to CRD 502
Route E-from CRD 534 to CRD 322
Route F
Route M
Route AA-between CRD 508/510 and CRD 522
Route A-from Wittenberg to CRD 448
Southbound lane of Hwy. 51, south of the Chester Bridge is covered with water, use caution. The bridge is NOT closed at this time.
Reynolds County:
Route 106-Logan Creek; CRD 608 to Route B and CRD 606 to near Route F
Route F-at Logan Creek
Route K-east of Route O to west of CRD 440
Route N-near Route MM; near Johnson Shut-Ins
Route B-CRD 786 to CRD 785 and CRD 758
Route P-Route 72 to end of state maintenance in Shannon County
Route HH-from Route RA in Reynolds County to Tacketts Pocket near Piedmont in Wayne County
Ripley County:
Route 142-near Oxly; west of Route T and at Doniphan, Mo.
Route NN-near North Prong Little Black River
Route 21-in Doniphan, Mo.
Route A-near 21S-3 to CRD A-7
Route Y-from Pumpkin Patch Road to CRD Y-3
Scott County:
Route A-Route 61 to Route EE
St. Francois County:
Route 221-at St. Francis River from Beal Road to Old Logging Road
Route F-near OO; from Old Jackson Road to Best Road
Ste. Genevieve County:
Route 61-Saline Creek/River Aux Vases; near Route U at St. Mary to 2.12 miles south of Route M
Route 32-from Gisi Road to Siebert Road
Route C-near Sprott Road
Stoddard County:
Route K-from Route BB to Route V
Route M-at Leora; near Route K
Route T-from Route 51 to Cobb
Route O-east of Advance; near CRD 310
Wayne County:
Section of Highway T near Wappapello Lake
Route C-CRD 224A to Route 34
Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County
Route FF-CRD 378 to CRD 380
Route KK-south of CRD 456
Route 34-at St. Francis River Bridge; from Route 143 to CRD 310 (west of US 67)
Route A-at Otter Creek; near Route V
Business 67-from Route D to US 67; near Greenville, Mo.
Route 49-from Mill Spring, Mo. to CRD 440
Route HH-from Route RA in Reynolds County to Tacketts Pocket near Piedmont in Wayne County
Illinois
According to IDOT District 9 Chief Keith Miley, the Cora Levee flood gates will close on Tuesday, May 2 based on Mississippi River levels. This is near the Jackson-Randolph County Line and will close Route 3 in Jackson County.
Alexander County
Old IL 3 at Gale closed due to water on pavement, no power to pump station
Franklin County
State Highway 37 north of West Frankfort city limits closed by IDOT due to water over the roadway.
State Highway 37 south of West Frankfort city limits. IDOT has closed the roadway due to high water. They urge drivers to seek alternate routes.
Hamilton County
State Highway IL 242 closed by IDOT due to water over roadway
State Highway IL 142 just south of Dale is closed due to water over roadway
Jackson County
Old Route 37 closed by IDOT due to water over roadway
Old IL 13 Carbondale Giant City Road to Reed Station Road (near Sewer Plant)
Johnson County
IL 37 Johnson City South edge (New Virginia Road to 4th Street) is closed.
IL 37 from White Hill to Perks Road
Perry County
Southbound lane of Hwy. 51, south of the Chester Bridge is covered with water, use caution. The bridge is NOT closed at this time.
Randolph County
Kaskaskia River Lock and Dam Road near Modoc
Water Street in Chester
Rte. 155 flood gates on Prairie du Rocher Creek in Prairie du Rocher
Rte. 3 between Chester and RockwoodRte. 3 flood gates at Cora (this afternoon per IDOT)
Kaskaskia St. in Chester
Saline County
Route 34, from Harco Rd. to Harrisburg Rd. - closed due to water over guardrails
Highway 45 South from Carrier Mills to Stonefort - reopened to one lane of traffic. Should be completely open by Monday afternoon.
White County
IL-1 in Carmi - closed due to high water
Williamson County
Wards Mill
Canaville
Moake School
Old Creal
East Ellis
Skyhawk
South Market
Freeman Spur/Grape
Christmas Tree Rd/Herrin Rd
Corinth /9th St
Lamaster /Cedar Grove
Rt 37/ Cochran
Stiritz/Collins
Stonefort Rd
Chittyville Rd
Stiritz Rd
Dykersburg Rd
S. Liberty in Marion
S. Monroe in Marion
Wildcat Rd in Marion
E. Broadway in Johnston City
Newton/Broadway in Johnston City
W 12th St in Johnston City
E 9th/Noah in Johnston City
W 10th/Market in Johnston City
Stotlar/Rt 37 in Johnston City
Campground/Peterson in Johnston City
W 14th /Brush in Johnston City
43rd St/Cherry in Herrin
Hayford N of Sycamore & Lakeview in Herrin
Kentucky
Carlisle County
KY 1820 CLOSED at 1 to 3 mile marker
Hickman County
US 51 is OPEN with water on the shoulder at the 3 to 4 mile marker- signs are posted
KY 123 is CLOSED due to floodwaters between the 14 and 16 mile marker in the Obion Creek bottoms. This is in the Hailwell area of southwestern Hickman County.
KY 239 is OPEN with water on the shoulder at the 2 to 4 mile marker-signs posted
Fulton County
KY 94 is CLOSED by floodwaters at the 7 to 11 mile marker. This is between the Dip and KY 311 just south of Hickman.
KY 1129/Adams Road is closed at the 5 to 9 mile marker due to Mississippi River backwater.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters covering the landing- River forecast indicates it is likely to remain closed until around May 12th
Stay tuned to KFVS12 for updates on road conditions across the Heartland.