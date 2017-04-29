Roads closed across Heartland after severe weather, flooding

We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.

We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.

FIRST ALERT: Shelters available as communities evacuate due to flooding

FIRST ALERT: Shelters available as communities evacuate due to flooding

A number of roads in the Heartland are closed or blocked due to flooding from severe weather.

Missouri

The following roads are closed, as of 5 p.m. Sunday:

Bollinger County:

Route DD-near Route 34 to 5 miles south of Route M (the near Bollinger/Madison County line)

Route H-north of Route 51

Route 51-near Route H

Butler County:

Route 158-from Route 142 to US 67

Route 142-from Route HH to US 67

Route N-CRD 243 to CRD 232

Route PP-at Cane Creek; CRD 449 to CRD 423/Route TT

Route W-CRD 542 to Route O; near Hilliard

Route M-at Cane Creek; west of US 67

Route JJ-west of River Road

Route O-north of CRD 502

Cape Girardeau County:

Route OO-from Route HH to CRD 375

Route A-from CRD 255 to Route U and at Route F

Route N-from Route U to Route NN

Route F-at Route A

Route HH-from Route OO to end of state maintenance

Route U-from Route T to Route A

Carter County:

Business 60-at Van Buren; near James Street

Route 103-from Skyline Drive to Route Z

Route Z-from Route 103 to end of state maintenance

Route M-at Mill Creek and near Van Buren, Mo. at CRD 100

Route Y

Route H-at Big Brushy Creek between CRD 339 to CRD 327

Route K-between CRD 263 and CRD 239-2

Dunklin County:

Route 164-from Route V to Route Y

Route B-near Campbell Mo; from Bailey Street to CRD 314

Howell County:

Route 142-Route E to Route FF

Route UU-from Route 63 to east of CRD 2150

Route U-from Route UU to Route N

Route 63-from West Plains to south of Willow Springs, Mo.

Route 17-from Mountain View to Route 160

Route N-Northwest of Mountain Grove; between Shady Oak Road and Peterson Road

Route CC-from Dora, Mo. in Ozark County to Route AD in Howell County

Route AP-from Route 14 to Route P

Iron County:

Route 21-near Route 49

Route 221-Low Water Crossing-Pilot Knob to the Iron/St. Francois County line-LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY

Route 49-near Sabula; north of Annapolis and at Viburnum, near Red Bud

Route C-east of Route 49 to west of CRD 424 in Madison County

Route D

Route F-at Crane Pond Creek

Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County

Madison County:

Route C-east of Route 49 in Iron County to west of CRD 424 in Madison County and from CRD 445 to CRD 431

Route E-CRD 511 to CRD 515

Route O

Route V-CRD 243 to Route F

Route F-south of Cornwall; at Route V

Route Z-at Fredericktown, Mo. between Chamber Drive and Cap America Drive

Perry County:

Route 61-from CRD 506 to CRD 502

Route E-from CRD 534 to CRD 322

Route F

Route M

Route AA-between CRD 508/510 and CRD 522

Route A-from Wittenberg to CRD 448

Southbound lane of Hwy. 51, south of the Chester Bridge is covered with water, use caution. The bridge is NOT closed at this time.

Reynolds County:

Route 106-Logan Creek; CRD 608 to Route B and CRD 606 to near Route F

Route F-at Logan Creek

Route K-east of Route O to west of CRD 440

Route N-near Route MM; near Johnson Shut-Ins

Route B-CRD 786 to CRD 785 and CRD 758

Route P-Route 72 to end of state maintenance in Shannon County

Route HH-from Route RA in Reynolds County to Tacketts Pocket near Piedmont in Wayne County

Ripley County:

Route 142-near Oxly; west of Route T and at Doniphan, Mo.

Route NN-near North Prong Little Black River

Route 21-in Doniphan, Mo.

Route A-near 21S-3 to CRD A-7

Route Y-from Pumpkin Patch Road to CRD Y-3

Scott County:

Route A-Route 61 to Route EE

St. Francois County:

Route 221-at St. Francis River from Beal Road to Old Logging Road

Route F-near OO; from Old Jackson Road to Best Road

Ste. Genevieve County:

Route 61-Saline Creek/River Aux Vases; near Route U at St. Mary to 2.12 miles south of Route M

Route 32-from Gisi Road to Siebert Road

Route C-near Sprott Road

Stoddard County:

Route K-from Route BB to Route V

Route M-at Leora; near Route K

Route T-from Route 51 to Cobb

Route O-east of Advance; near CRD 310

Wayne County:

Section of Highway T near Wappapello Lake

Route C-CRD 224A to Route 34

Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County

Route FF-CRD 378 to CRD 380

Route KK-south of CRD 456

Route 34-at St. Francis River Bridge; from Route 143 to CRD 310 (west of US 67)

Route A-at Otter Creek; near Route V

Business 67-from Route D to US 67; near Greenville, Mo.

Route 49-from Mill Spring, Mo. to CRD 440

Route HH-from Route RA in Reynolds County to Tacketts Pocket near Piedmont in Wayne County

Illinois

According to IDOT District 9 Chief Keith Miley, the Cora Levee flood gates will close on Tuesday, May 2 based on Mississippi River levels. This is near the Jackson-Randolph County Line and will close Route 3 in Jackson County.

Alexander County

Old IL 3 at Gale closed due to water on pavement, no power to pump station

Franklin County

State Highway 37 north of West Frankfort city limits closed by IDOT due to water over the roadway.

State Highway 37 south of West Frankfort city limits. IDOT has closed the roadway due to high water. They urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

Hamilton County

State Highway IL 242 closed by IDOT due to water over roadway

State Highway IL 142 just south of Dale is closed due to water over roadway

Jackson County

Old Route 37 closed by IDOT due to water over roadway

Old IL 13 Carbondale Giant City Road to Reed Station Road (near Sewer Plant)

Johnson County

IL 37 Johnson City South edge (New Virginia Road to 4th Street) is closed.

IL 37 from White Hill to Perks Road

Perry County

Southbound lane of Hwy. 51, south of the Chester Bridge is covered with water, use caution. The bridge is NOT closed at this time.

Randolph County

Kaskaskia River Lock and Dam Road near Modoc

Water Street in Chester

Rte. 155 flood gates on Prairie du Rocher Creek in Prairie du Rocher

Rte. 3 between Chester and Rockwood Rte. 3 flood gates at Cora (this afternoon per IDOT)

Kaskaskia St. in Chester

Saline County

Route 34, from Harco Rd. to Harrisburg Rd. - closed due to water over guardrails

Highway 45 South from Carrier Mills to Stonefort - reopened to one lane of traffic. Should be completely open by Monday afternoon.

White County

IL-1 in Carmi - closed due to high water

Williamson County

Wards Mill

Canaville

Moake School

Old Creal

East Ellis

Skyhawk

South Market

Freeman Spur/Grape

Christmas Tree Rd/Herrin Rd

Corinth /9th St

Lamaster /Cedar Grove

Rt 37/ Cochran

Stiritz/Collins

Stonefort Rd

Chittyville Rd

Stiritz Rd

Dykersburg Rd

S. Liberty in Marion

S. Monroe in Marion

Wildcat Rd in Marion

E. Broadway in Johnston City

Newton/Broadway in Johnston City

W 12th St in Johnston City

E 9th/Noah in Johnston City

W 10th/Market in Johnston City

Stotlar/Rt 37 in Johnston City

Campground/Peterson in Johnston City

W 14th /Brush in Johnston City

43rd St/Cherry in Herrin

Hayford N of Sycamore & Lakeview in Herrin

Kentucky

Carlisle County

KY 1820 CLOSED at 1 to 3 mile marker

Hickman County

US 51 is OPEN with water on the shoulder at the 3 to 4 mile marker- signs are posted

KY 123 is CLOSED due to floodwaters between the 14 and 16 mile marker in the Obion Creek bottoms. This is in the Hailwell area of southwestern Hickman County.

KY 239 is OPEN with water on the shoulder at the 2 to 4 mile marker-signs posted

Fulton County

KY 94 is CLOSED by floodwaters at the 7 to 11 mile marker. This is between the Dip and KY 311 just south of Hickman.

KY 1129/Adams Road is closed at the 5 to 9 mile marker due to Mississippi River backwater.

Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters covering the landing- River forecast indicates it is likely to remain closed until around May 12th

Stay tuned to KFVS12 for updates on road conditions across the Heartland.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.