CLOSED: Roads closed due to flooding in the Heartland

Old IL 3 at Gale closed due to water on pavement, no power to pump station
Franklin County
State Highway 37 north of West Frankfort city limits closed by IDOT due to water over the roadway.
State Highway 37 south of West Frankfort city limits. IDOT has closed the roadway due to high water. They urge drivers to seek alternate routes.
Hamilton County
State Highway IL 242 closed by IDOT due to water over roadway
State Highway IL 142 just south of Dale is closed due to water over roadway
Jackson County
Beaucoup Road (Vergennes)
Bethel Road (Vergennes)
Big Lake Road (Jacob)
Blacklock Road (Vergennes)
Carbon Lake Road (Murphysboro)
Crane Road (Desoto)
Crow Road (Vergennes)
Davis Road (Vergennes)
Dillinger Road (Carbondale)
Dogwood Road (Carbondale)
Dutch Ridge Road (Pomona)
East Jacob Road (Jacob)
Elliott Road (Grand Tower)
Fox Road (Desoto)
Gale Road (Vergennes)
Glendale School Road (Desoto)
Glenn Road (Carbondale)
Highway 3 Cora Flood Gates
Highway 4 Oraville
Indian Ridge Road (Jacob)
Iron Bridge Road (Jacob)
Jones Ridge Rd. in Degonia Township
Kimmel Bridge Road (Murphysboro)
Krelo Road (Elkville)
Little Lake Road (Jacob)
Lovers Lane (Gorham)
Maes Road (Murphysboro)
Marion Street (North of Carbondale)
McLaughlin Road (Murphysboro)
North Yates Road (Elkville)
Oak Street Extension (Desoto)
Odd Fellow Road (Jacob)
Old IL 13 Carbondale Giant City Road to Reed Station Road (near Sewer Plant)
Old Route 37 closed by IDOT due to water over roadway
Raddle Road (Jacob)
Rattle Snake Ferry Road (Grand Tower)
Reed Station Road (Desoto)
Saupe Road (Murphysboro)
Schlager Road (Elkville)
Smoke Road (Rockwood)
Smokey Rd. in Degonia Township
Spillway Road (Gorham)
Steele Road (Vergennes)
Swan Pond (Jacob)
Town Creek Rd. (Murphysboro)
Township Line Road (Desoto)
Truax Traer Road (Vergennes)
Vaughn Road (Desoto)
West Clayton Road (Carbondale)
West Lake Road (Murphysboro)
White Lane (Gorham)
Winthrop Road (Elkville)
Wood Road (Murphysboro)
Johnson County
IL 37 Johnson City South edge (New Virginia Road to 4th Street) is closed.
IL 37 from White Hill to Perks Road
Perry County
Southbound lane of Hwy. 51, south of the Chester Bridge is covered with water, use caution. The bridge is NOT closed at this time.
Randolph County
According to Randolph County EMA, the Chester bridge is not anticipated to be closed for the forseeable future. The latest projected crest of the Mississippi at Chester is 43.5 feet on May 4-15, 16.5 feet above flood stage. Historically, the bridge doesn't close until the river reaches 45 feet.
Kaskaskia River Lock and Dam Road near Modoc
Water Street in Chester
Rte. 155 flood gates on Prairie du Rocher Creek in Prairie du Rocher
Rte. 3 between Chester and Rockwood
Rte. 3 flood gates at Cora
Kaskaskia St. in Chester
The bridge access road to Kaskaskia Island
Mill Creek Road (partial)
Welge Road (partial)
Saline County
Route 34, from Harco Rd. to Harrisburg Rd. - closed due to water over guardrails
Highway 45 South from Carrier Mills to Stonefort - reopened to one lane of traffic. Should be completely open by Monday afternoon.
Sloan St in Harrisburg is still closed. Do not drive around the barricades or through the water.
White County
IL-1 in Carmi - closed due to high water
Williamson County
Freeman Spur Road is closed until further notice halfway between Route 148 and Freeman Spur
Wards Mill
Canaville
Moake School
Old Creal
East Ellis
South Market
Freeman Spur/Grape
Saline River Road
North Bend Road
Clifford Road
Cuniff Cemetery Road
Laminack Road
north end of Packer Land
Gosnell Road
Dykersburg Rd
10th street between Market & Chestnut in Johnston City
Kentucky
Carlisle County
KY 1820 CLOSED at 1 to 3 mile marker
Hickman County
US 51 is OPEN with water on the shoulder at the 3 to 4 mile marker- signs are posted
KY 123 is CLOSED due to floodwaters between the 14 and 16 mile marker in the Obion Creek bottoms. This is in the Hailwell area of southwestern Hickman County.
KY 239 is OPEN with water on the shoulder at the 2 to 4 mile marker-signs posted
Fulton County
KY 94 is CLOSED by floodwaters at the 7 to 11 mile marker. This is between the Dip and KY 311 just south of Hickman.
KY 1129/Adams Road is closed at the 5 to 9 mile marker due to Mississippi River backwater.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters covering the landing- River forecast indicates it is likely to remain closed until around May 12th
