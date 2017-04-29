CLOSED: Roads closed due to flooding in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CLOSED: Roads closed due to flooding in the Heartland

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Flooding in Ellington, MO. (Source: Cassie Crocker, cNews) Flooding in Ellington, MO. (Source: Cassie Crocker, cNews)
Marquand, MO flooding (Source: Dajah Brotherton) Marquand, MO flooding (Source: Dajah Brotherton)

A number of roads in the Heartland are closed or blocked due to flooding from severe weather.

Missouri

The following roads are closed, as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2:

Bollinger County:

  • Route H-north of Route 51
  • Route 91-Castor River Diversion Channel from Route T to Outer 91

Butler County:

  • Route 158-from Route 142 to US 67
  • Route 142-from Route HH to US 67
  • Route 142 - Route B in Ripley County to Route HH near Vastusi in Butler County and from Route HH north to Route 158
  • Route N-CRD 243 to CRD 232
  • Route PP-at Cane Creek; CRD 449 to CRD 423/Route TT
  • Route W-CRD 542 to Route O; near Hilliard
  • Route 53-from Route UU to Route HH
  • Route WW-at Black River in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
  • Route HH - from Route H to CRD 329

Cape Girardeau County:

  • Route F - at Route A
  • Route A - from Route F to CRD 233 and from CRD 255 to Route U
  • Route N - from Route U to Route NN and CRD 253 to CRD 254
  • Route HH - from Route OO to end of state maintenance
  • Route U - from Route T to Route A
  • Kingshighway - Route 74 to Castor River Diversion Channel at Scott City
  • Route 74 - Route 25 to CRD 214
  • Route 177 - from CRD 651 to County Club Drive in Cape Girardeau, MO

Carter County:

  • Business 60-at Van Buren; near James Street
  • Route 103-from Skyline Drive to Route Z
  • Route Z-from Route 103 to end of state maintenance
  • Route M-at Mill Creek and near Van Buren, Mo. at CRD 100
  • Route Y

Dunklin County

  • Route UU - From Route NN to CRD 711/end of state maintenance
  • Route DD - west of Route 53; from CRD 213 to CRD 203

Iron County:

  • Route C-east of Route 49 to west of CRD 424 in Madison County
  • Route D
  • Route F-at Crane Pond Creek
  • Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County

Madison County:

  • Route C-east of Route 49 in Iron County to west of CRD 424 in Madison County and from CRD 445 to CRD 431
  • Route V-CRD 243 to Route F

Perry County:

  • Route E-from CRD 534 to CRD 322
  • Route AA-between CRD 508/510 and CRD 522
  • Route A-from Wittenberg to CRD 448
  • Route B - from Route K to CRD 502
  • Route C - at Menfro
  • Southbound lane of Hwy. 51, south of the Chester Bridge is covered with water, use caution. The bridge is NOT closed at this time.

Reynolds County:

  • Route 106 - from west of Ellington in Reynolds County to near Current River in Shannon County (east of Route H)
  • Route F-at Logan Creek
  • Route K-east of Route O to west of CRD 440
  • Route B-CRD 786 to CRD 785 and CRD 758
  • Route HH-from Route RA in Reynolds County to Tacketts Pocket near Piedmont in Wayne County

Ripley County:

  • Route 142 - at Doniphan, Mo. and Route B in Ripley County to Route HH near Vastus in Butler County
  • Route 21-in Doniphan, Mo.
  • Route A-near 21S-3 to CRD A-7
  • Route Y-from Pumpkin Patch Road to CRD Y-3
  • Route 160 - at Current River near Doniphan, MO

Scott County:

  • Route E - at Commerce

Ste. Genevieve County:

  • Route 32-from Gisi Road to Siebert Road
  • Route J - from Route 61 to Buehler Road
  • Route 61 - from Route H to Route M

Stoddard County:

  • Route M-at Leora; near Route K
  • Route T - from CRD 404 in Stoddard County to the Wayne/Butler County line

Wayne County:

  • Section of Highway T near Wappapello Lake (washed away)
  • Route C-CRD 224A to Route 34
  • Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County
  • Route FF-CRD 378 to CRD 380
  • Route KK-south of CRD 456
  • Route 34-at St. Francis River Bridge; from Route 143 to CRD 310 (west of US 67)
  • Business 67-from Route D to US 67; near Greenville, Mo.
  • Route 49-from Mill Spring, Mo. to CRD 440
  • Route HH-from Route RA in Reynolds County to Tacketts Pocket near Piedmont in Wayne County
  • Route D - at East Fork Lost Creek
  • Route T - from Route D to the Wayne/Butler County line

Illinois

Alexander County

  • Old IL 3 at Gale closed due to water on pavement, no power to pump station

Franklin County

  • State Highway 37 north of West Frankfort city limits closed by IDOT due to water over the roadway.
  • State Highway 37 south of West Frankfort city limits. IDOT has closed the roadway due to high water. They urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

Hamilton County

  • State Highway IL 242 closed by IDOT due to water over roadway
  • State Highway IL 142 just south of Dale is closed due to water over roadway

Jackson County

  • Beaucoup Road (Vergennes)
  • Bethel Road (Vergennes)
  • Big Lake Road (Jacob)
  • Blacklock Road (Vergennes)
  • Carbon Lake Road (Murphysboro)
  • Crane Road (Desoto)
  • Crow Road (Vergennes)
  • Davis Road (Vergennes)
  • Dillinger Road (Carbondale)
  • Dogwood Road (Carbondale)
  • Dutch Ridge Road (Pomona)
  • East Jacob Road (Jacob)
  • Elliott Road (Grand Tower)
  • Fox Road (Desoto)
  • Gale Road (Vergennes)
  • Glendale School Road (Desoto)
  • Glenn Road (Carbondale)
  • Highway 3 Cora Flood Gates
  • Highway 4 Oraville
  • Indian Ridge Road (Jacob)
  • Iron Bridge Road (Jacob)
  • Jones Ridge Rd. in Degonia Township
  • Kimmel Bridge Road (Murphysboro)
  • Krelo Road (Elkville)
  • Little Lake Road (Jacob)
  • Lovers Lane (Gorham)
  • Maes Road (Murphysboro)
  • Marion Street (North of Carbondale)
  • McLaughlin Road (Murphysboro)
  • North Yates Road (Elkville)
  • Oak Street Extension (Desoto)
  • Odd Fellow Road (Jacob)
  • Old IL 13 Carbondale Giant City Road to Reed Station Road (near Sewer Plant)
  • Old Route 37 closed by IDOT due to water over roadway
  • Raddle Road (Jacob)
  • Rattle Snake Ferry Road (Grand Tower)
  • Reed Station Road (Desoto)
  • Saupe Road (Murphysboro)
  • Schlager Road (Elkville)
  • Smoke Road (Rockwood)
  • Smokey Rd. in Degonia Township
  • Spillway Road (Gorham)
  • Steele Road (Vergennes)
  • Swan Pond (Jacob)
  • Town Creek Rd. (Murphysboro)
  • Township Line Road (Desoto)
  • Truax Traer Road (Vergennes)
  • Vaughn Road (Desoto)
  • West Clayton Road (Carbondale)
  • West Lake Road (Murphysboro)
  • White Lane (Gorham)
  • Winthrop Road (Elkville)
  • Wood Road (Murphysboro)

Johnson County

  • IL 37  Johnson City South edge (New Virginia Road to 4th Street) is closed.
  • IL 37 from White Hill to Perks Road

Perry County

  • Southbound lane of Hwy. 51, south of the Chester Bridge is covered with water, use caution. The bridge is NOT closed at this time.

Randolph County

According to Randolph County EMA, the Chester bridge is not anticipated to be closed for the forseeable future. The latest projected crest of the Mississippi at Chester is 43.5 feet on May 4-15, 16.5 feet above flood stage. Historically, the bridge doesn't close until the river reaches 45 feet.

  • Kaskaskia River Lock and Dam Road near Modoc
  • Water Street in Chester
  • Rte. 155 flood gates on Prairie du Rocher Creek in Prairie du Rocher
  • Rte. 3 between Chester and Rockwood
  • Rte. 3 flood gates at Cora
  • Kaskaskia St. in Chester
  • The bridge access road to Kaskaskia Island
  • Mill Creek Road (partial)
  • Welge Road (partial)

Saline County

  • Route 34, from Harco Rd. to Harrisburg Rd. - closed due to water over guardrails
  • Highway 45 South from Carrier Mills to Stonefort - reopened to one lane of traffic. Should be completely open by Monday afternoon.
  • Sloan St in Harrisburg is still closed. Do not drive around the barricades or through the water.

White County

  • IL-1 in Carmi - closed due to high water

Williamson County

  • Freeman Spur Road is closed until further notice halfway between Route 148 and Freeman Spur
  • Wards Mill
  • Canaville
  • Moake School
  • Old Creal
  • East Ellis
  • South Market
  • Freeman Spur/Grape
  • Saline River Road
  • North Bend Road
  • Clifford Road
  • Cuniff Cemetery Road
  • Laminack Road
  • north end of Packer Land
  • Gosnell Road
  • Dykersburg Rd
  • 10th street between Market & Chestnut in Johnston City

Kentucky

Carlisle County

  • KY 1820 CLOSED at 1 to 3 mile marker

Hickman County

  • US 51 is OPEN with water on the shoulder at the 3 to 4 mile marker- signs are posted
  • KY 123 is CLOSED due to floodwaters between the 14 and 16 mile marker in the Obion Creek bottoms.  This is in the Hailwell area of southwestern Hickman County.
  • KY 239 is OPEN with water on the shoulder at the 2 to 4 mile marker-signs posted

Fulton County

  • KY 94 is CLOSED by floodwaters at the 7 to 11 mile marker.  This is between the Dip and KY 311 just south of Hickman.
  • KY 1129/Adams Road is closed at the 5 to 9 mile marker due to Mississippi River backwater.
  • Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters covering the landing- River forecast indicates it is likely to remain closed until around May 12th

Stay tuned to KFVS12 for updates on road conditions across the Heartland.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

