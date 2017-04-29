CLOSED: Roads closed due to flooding in the Heartland

We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.

We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.

A number of roads in the Heartland are closed or blocked due to flooding from severe weather.

Missouri

The following roads are closed, as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2:

Bollinger County:

Route H-north of Route 51

Route 91-Castor River Diversion Channel from Route T to Outer 91

Butler County:

Route 158-from Route 142 to US 67

Route 142-from Route HH to US 67

Route 142 - Route B in Ripley County to Route HH near Vastusi in Butler County and from Route HH north to Route 158

Route N-CRD 243 to CRD 232

Route PP-at Cane Creek; CRD 449 to CRD 423/Route TT

Route W-CRD 542 to Route O; near Hilliard

Route 53-from Route UU to Route HH

Route WW-at Black River in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Route HH - from Route H to CRD 329

Cape Girardeau County:

Route F - at Route A

Route A - from Route F to CRD 233 and from CRD 255 to Route U

Route N - from Route U to Route NN and CRD 253 to CRD 254

Route HH - from Route OO to end of state maintenance

Route U - from Route T to Route A

Kingshighway - Route 74 to Castor River Diversion Channel at Scott City

Route 74 - Route 25 to CRD 214

Route 177 - from CRD 651 to County Club Drive in Cape Girardeau, MO

Carter County:

Business 60-at Van Buren; near James Street

Route 103-from Skyline Drive to Route Z

Route Z-from Route 103 to end of state maintenance

Route M-at Mill Creek and near Van Buren, Mo. at CRD 100

Route Y

Dunklin County

Route UU - From Route NN to CRD 711/end of state maintenance

Route DD - west of Route 53; from CRD 213 to CRD 203

Iron County:

Route C-east of Route 49 to west of CRD 424 in Madison County

Route D

Route F-at Crane Pond Creek

Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County

Madison County:

Route C-east of Route 49 in Iron County to west of CRD 424 in Madison County and from CRD 445 to CRD 431

Route V-CRD 243 to Route F

Perry County:

Route E-from CRD 534 to CRD 322

Route AA-between CRD 508/510 and CRD 522

Route A-from Wittenberg to CRD 448

Route B - from Route K to CRD 502

Route C - at Menfro

Southbound lane of Hwy. 51, south of the Chester Bridge is covered with water, use caution. The bridge is NOT closed at this time.

Reynolds County:

Route 106 - from west of Ellington in Reynolds County to near Current River in Shannon County (east of Route H)

Route F-at Logan Creek

Route K-east of Route O to west of CRD 440

Route B-CRD 786 to CRD 785 and CRD 758

Route HH-from Route RA in Reynolds County to Tacketts Pocket near Piedmont in Wayne County

Ripley County:

Route 142 - at Doniphan, Mo. and Route B in Ripley County to Route HH near Vastus in Butler County

Route 21-in Doniphan, Mo.

Route A-near 21S-3 to CRD A-7

Route Y-from Pumpkin Patch Road to CRD Y-3

Route 160 - at Current River near Doniphan, MO

Scott County:

Route E - at Commerce

Ste. Genevieve County:

Route 32-from Gisi Road to Siebert Road

Route J - from Route 61 to Buehler Road

Route 61 - from Route H to Route M

Stoddard County:

Route M-at Leora; near Route K

Route T - from CRD 404 in Stoddard County to the Wayne/Butler County line

Wayne County:

Section of Highway T near Wappapello Lake (washed away)

Route C-CRD 224A to Route 34

Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County

Route FF-CRD 378 to CRD 380

Route KK-south of CRD 456

Route 34-at St. Francis River Bridge; from Route 143 to CRD 310 (west of US 67)

Business 67-from Route D to US 67; near Greenville, Mo.

Route 49-from Mill Spring, Mo. to CRD 440

Route HH-from Route RA in Reynolds County to Tacketts Pocket near Piedmont in Wayne County

Route D - at East Fork Lost Creek

Route T - from Route D to the Wayne/Butler County line

Illinois

Alexander County

Old IL 3 at Gale closed due to water on pavement, no power to pump station

Franklin County

State Highway 37 north of West Frankfort city limits closed by IDOT due to water over the roadway.

State Highway 37 south of West Frankfort city limits. IDOT has closed the roadway due to high water. They urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

Hamilton County

State Highway IL 242 closed by IDOT due to water over roadway

State Highway IL 142 just south of Dale is closed due to water over roadway

Jackson County

Beaucoup Road (Vergennes)

Bethel Road (Vergennes)

Big Lake Road (Jacob)

Blacklock Road (Vergennes)

Carbon Lake Road (Murphysboro)

Crane Road (Desoto)

Crow Road (Vergennes)

Davis Road (Vergennes)

Dillinger Road (Carbondale)

Dogwood Road (Carbondale)

Dutch Ridge Road (Pomona)

East Jacob Road (Jacob)

Elliott Road (Grand Tower)

Fox Road (Desoto)

Gale Road (Vergennes)

Glendale School Road (Desoto)

Glenn Road (Carbondale)

Highway 3 Cora Flood Gates

Highway 4 Oraville

Indian Ridge Road (Jacob)

Iron Bridge Road (Jacob)

Jones Ridge Rd. in Degonia Township

Kimmel Bridge Road (Murphysboro)

Krelo Road (Elkville)

Little Lake Road (Jacob)

Lovers Lane (Gorham)

Maes Road (Murphysboro)

Marion Street (North of Carbondale)

McLaughlin Road (Murphysboro)

North Yates Road (Elkville)

Oak Street Extension (Desoto)

Odd Fellow Road (Jacob)

Old IL 13 Carbondale Giant City Road to Reed Station Road (near Sewer Plant)

Old Route 37 closed by IDOT due to water over roadway

Raddle Road (Jacob)

Rattle Snake Ferry Road (Grand Tower)

Reed Station Road (Desoto)

Saupe Road (Murphysboro)

Schlager Road (Elkville)

Smoke Road (Rockwood)

Smokey Rd. in Degonia Township

Spillway Road (Gorham)

Steele Road (Vergennes)

Swan Pond (Jacob)

Town Creek Rd. (Murphysboro)

Township Line Road (Desoto)

Truax Traer Road (Vergennes)

Vaughn Road (Desoto)

West Clayton Road (Carbondale)

West Lake Road (Murphysboro)

White Lane (Gorham)

Winthrop Road (Elkville)

Wood Road (Murphysboro)

Johnson County

IL 37 Johnson City South edge (New Virginia Road to 4th Street) is closed.

IL 37 from White Hill to Perks Road

Perry County

Southbound lane of Hwy. 51, south of the Chester Bridge is covered with water, use caution. The bridge is NOT closed at this time.

Randolph County

According to Randolph County EMA, the Chester bridge is not anticipated to be closed for the forseeable future. The latest projected crest of the Mississippi at Chester is 43.5 feet on May 4-15, 16.5 feet above flood stage. Historically, the bridge doesn't close until the river reaches 45 feet.

Kaskaskia River Lock and Dam Road near Modoc

Water Street in Chester

Rte. 155 flood gates on Prairie du Rocher Creek in Prairie du Rocher

Rte. 3 between Chester and Rockwood

Rte. 3 flood gates at Cora

Kaskaskia St. in Chester

The bridge access road to Kaskaskia Island

Mill Creek Road (partial)

Welge Road (partial)

Saline County

Route 34, from Harco Rd. to Harrisburg Rd. - closed due to water over guardrails

Highway 45 South from Carrier Mills to Stonefort - reopened to one lane of traffic. Should be completely open by Monday afternoon.

Sloan St in Harrisburg is still closed. Do not drive around the barricades or through the water.

White County

IL-1 in Carmi - closed due to high water

Williamson County

Freeman Spur Road is closed until further notice halfway between Route 148 and Freeman Spur

Wards Mill

Canaville

Moake School

Old Creal

East Ellis

South Market

Freeman Spur/Grape

Saline River Road

North Bend Road

Clifford Road

Cuniff Cemetery Road

Laminack Road

north end of Packer Land

Gosnell Road

Dykersburg Rd

10th street between Market & Chestnut in Johnston City

Kentucky

Carlisle County

KY 1820 CLOSED at 1 to 3 mile marker

Hickman County

US 51 is OPEN with water on the shoulder at the 3 to 4 mile marker- signs are posted

KY 123 is CLOSED due to floodwaters between the 14 and 16 mile marker in the Obion Creek bottoms. This is in the Hailwell area of southwestern Hickman County.

KY 239 is OPEN with water on the shoulder at the 2 to 4 mile marker-signs posted

Fulton County

KY 94 is CLOSED by floodwaters at the 7 to 11 mile marker. This is between the Dip and KY 311 just south of Hickman.

KY 1129/Adams Road is closed at the 5 to 9 mile marker due to Mississippi River backwater.

Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters covering the landing- River forecast indicates it is likely to remain closed until around May 12th

Stay tuned to KFVS12 for updates on road conditions across the Heartland.

