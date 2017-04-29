Police in Carbondale, IL respond to report of shots fired

According to the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of S. Graham St. in Carbondale at 11:55 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired.

There are no reported injures and no arrests at this time.

The suspect in the shooting is described as a black male wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.