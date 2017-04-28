Heartland sports scores from Friday 4/28 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Friday 4/28

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland sports scores 4/28.

NHL Playoffs

Nashville-2
St. Louis-3
**Series tied 1-1**

MLB

Cincinnati-5
St. Louis-7
Final

Chicago Cubs-4
Boston-5

NCAA Baseball
Tennessee Tech-8
Southeast Missouri-4

Dallas Baptist-1
Southern Illinois-4

H.S. Baseball

Cape Central-3
Jackson-2

Poplar Bluff-13
NMCC-3

Poplar Bluff Tennis team wins Farmington Invitational

