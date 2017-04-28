St. Louis Cardinals announce 2017 team Hall of Fame inductions

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that Mark McGwire, Tim McCarver and Pepper Martin will be inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 26.

This is the fourth induction class since the team dedicated the Cardinals Hall of Fame with an Inaugural Class on Opening Day in St. Louis in 2014. The 2017 Induction Class was selected via a formal voting process which included fans and St. Louis baseball experts.

“Each year, we look forward to seeing who the Red Ribbon Committee and our fans elect into the Cardinals Hall of Fame,” said Bill DeWitt Jr., Cardinals Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“The outstanding achievements of these individuals have earned them the honor of being permanently recognized in the Cardinals Hall of Fame, along with some of the greatest names in team history. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of these remarkable players in August during Induction Weekend.”

Chosen by the fans, Mark McGwire and Tim McCarver were the top two vote-getters in the online Cardinals Hall of Fame balloting presented by Edward Jones.

The ballot, which also included Cardinals legends Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Jason Isringhausen, Edgar Renteria and Scott Rolen, was selected by a Red Ribbon committee of Cardinals baseball experts through a secret ballot process.

More than 40,000 votes were cast by Cardinals fans over the six-week voting period.

In addition to nominating modern players for fan balloting, the Red Ribbon Committee also elected legendary outfielder/third baseman Pepper Martin, a veteran player, for induction using a secret ballot process.

Martin played for the Cardinals primarily from 1931 through 1940, but also made limited appearances in 1928, 1930 and 1944. A career Cardinal, Martin won World Series Championships with the club in 1931 and 1934.

Each member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame is permanently enshrined in the Cardinals Hall of Fame Gallery presented by Edward Jones that is located on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village, just outside the entrance to the Cardinals Museum. The Hall of Fame Gallery is free and open to the public.

