Drive sober program held at Neelyville High School

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton) (Source: Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton)
NEELYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Ripley County Sheriff's Office attended Neelyville High School on Friday, April 28 to talk to students about driving sober.

The speakers included Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Deputy Joey Bruner, Sheriff Mike Barton and an inmate to talk about making right choices so the students don't end up behind bars.

Preacher Tim Tipton from Ellington, Mo. with the Outreach Ministeries also talked to students about staying in school and getting their education.

They also threw t-shirts and gave away about 100 pounds of candy.

