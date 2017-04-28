Tennessee Tech wins series opener over SEMO

The first place team in the Ohio Valley Conference Tennessee Tech defeated the Southeast Missouri State baseball team 8-4 Friday at Capaha Field.

The Redhawks took scored 4 runs in the 3rd inning to take a 4-1 lead. But the Golden Eagles responded with 5 runs in the 6th inning and never looked back.

Tennessee Tech is now 17-2 in the OVC and SEMO is 11-11.

