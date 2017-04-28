Paducah, KY fugitive arrested after being found hiding in attic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY fugitive arrested after being found hiding in attic

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Marlon D. Brown (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Marlon D. Brown (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Jodi E. Pendergrass (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Jodi E. Pendergrass (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Paducah man on numerous outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants at a Paducah home on Friday.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies had been searching for Marlon D. Brown, 43, for the past several months regarding numerous outstanding warrants in Kentucky and Illinois. On Friday afternoon detectives and deputy US Marshals found Brown hiding in an attic inside a home located at 3219 Alabama Street.

Brown was taken in custody with the assistance of the Sheriff Department’s K-9 Pepo.

Detectives conducted a search of the home and found marijuana floating in the toilet, digital scales and $3,351 in US currency that is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

The investigation revealed that Brown had flushed drugs down the toilet when law enforcement arrived at the home.

Jodi Pendergrass, 38, a resident of 3219 Alabama Street, was also arrested. The investigation revealed that Pendergrass was aware that Brown was wanted and that she had assisted him into the attic. Pendergrass was also found in possession of a small quantity of marijuana.

Brown is charged with outstanding warrants (5), fugitive from another state (Illinois), tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pendergrass was charged with hindering apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Brown and Pendergrass were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:14:53 GMT

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:14:28 GMT

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    •   
Powered by Frankly