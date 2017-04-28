SIU Baseball defeats Dallas Baptist - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU Baseball defeats Dallas Baptist

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The SIU baseball team defeated Dallas Baptist 4-1 Friday in Carbondale.

The game featured the 3rd place Salukis hosting 2nd place Dallas Baptist.

SIU relief pitcher Ryan Netemeyer got Dallas Baptist to fly out with two runners on in the 9th inning to end it.

