Suspect vehicle found; armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shots fired in Poplar Bluff, MO

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking for a suspect after shots were fired on Friday afternoon, April 28.

On Sunday evening, police said they found the suspect's black SUV but he was still on the run.

According to police, after talking to the victims (a 23-year-old male resident of Poplar Bluff, a 26-year-old female resident of Poplar Bluff, and the female victim’s children, ages 1 and 5), they learned that the female victim’s ex-boyfriend, Michael D. Jackson, 34, of Poplar Bluff, approached her vehicle in a black Buick SUV; and police said he had a handgun.

According to police, Jackson shot the handgun four times, all of which struck the vehicle.

Police said one of the bullets struck the rear passenger door just below the window. Two of Jackson’s children, which he has in common with the female victim, were seated in car seats in the vehicle’s back seat.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding Jackson.

He was last known to be driving a black Buick SUV and is known to have ties to the Columbia, Missouri area.

Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.