Water service interruption in Carbondale due to water main construction

Due to water main construction along South Dixon Street, the City of Carbondale said it will be necessary for water service to be interrupted on Monday, May 1.

According to the city, water service will be interrupted in the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of South Dixon Street; and the 200 and 300 blocks of South Friedline Drive.

Interruptions are expected to be two to three hours long and will not start before 9 a.m. on Monday. Any interruptions in water service are planned to be finished by 4 p.m.

