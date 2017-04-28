Herrin, IL man accused of sexual abuse of 15 year old

A Herrin, Illinois man was arrested on the campus of Rend Lake Community College on Friday, April 28.

Joseph A. Ryker, 26, of Herrin, was arrested on a warrant charging him with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of indecent solicitation of a child and one count of grooming.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the victim was 15 years old.

Ryker is being held in the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and Sheriff Don Jones said more charges and arrests are possible.

