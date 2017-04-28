SIU student web development team places third in nation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU student web development team places third in nation

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
From left, are: Lee Cooper, Ren Jing, Hallie Martin and Matthew Gross. A fifth member, Cody Lingle, was unavailable for the photo. All five students are seniors in the Information Systems Technologies program. (Photo courtesy of: Russell Bailey) From left, are: Lee Cooper, Ren Jing, Hallie Martin and Matthew Gross. A fifth member, Cody Lingle, was unavailable for the photo. All five students are seniors in the Information Systems Technologies program. (Photo courtesy of: Russell Bailey)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Five seniors on Southern Illinois University's web development team took third place in a nationwide competition for their web application. 

SIU seniors Lee Cooper of Danville, Matthew Gross of Centralia, Cody Lingle of Sesser, Hallie Martin of Atlanta, Georgia, and Ren Jing  of China, competed with their fully functioning website for Ascend, a registered student organization in the College of Business.

The team of students competed at the Association for Information Technology Professionals (AITP) National College Conference and Career Fair in St. Louis.  

Kalamazoo Valley Community College finished first among the five teams in the web project competition. One of two entries from Missouri Western State University was second. This is the third year SIU earned a trip to the finals to compete. 

According to Nancy Martin, associate professor in the Information Systems Technology program, the students are judged on a variety of criteria including their development process. 

"The students challenge themselves to go beyond classroom to learn new things that are relevant to the job market,” Martin said.

Martin said the students selected a platform and computer language not used in the regular curriculum but that is in demand for web development jobs. 

Martin said students gain valuable experience by completing a full project with a real client and deadline. The team will continue to work on the project until the end of the semester. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:14:53 GMT

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:14:28 GMT

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    •   
Powered by Frankly