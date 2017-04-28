SIU student web development team places third in nation

From left, are: Lee Cooper, Ren Jing, Hallie Martin and Matthew Gross. A fifth member, Cody Lingle, was unavailable for the photo. All five students are seniors in the Information Systems Technologies program. (Photo courtesy of: Russell Bailey)

Five seniors on Southern Illinois University's web development team took third place in a nationwide competition for their web application.

SIU seniors Lee Cooper of Danville, Matthew Gross of Centralia, Cody Lingle of Sesser, Hallie Martin of Atlanta, Georgia, and Ren Jing of China, competed with their fully functioning website for Ascend, a registered student organization in the College of Business.

The team of students competed at the Association for Information Technology Professionals (AITP) National College Conference and Career Fair in St. Louis.

Kalamazoo Valley Community College finished first among the five teams in the web project competition. One of two entries from Missouri Western State University was second. This is the third year SIU earned a trip to the finals to compete.

According to Nancy Martin, associate professor in the Information Systems Technology program, the students are judged on a variety of criteria including their development process.

"The students challenge themselves to go beyond classroom to learn new things that are relevant to the job market,” Martin said.

Martin said the students selected a platform and computer language not used in the regular curriculum but that is in demand for web development jobs.

Martin said students gain valuable experience by completing a full project with a real client and deadline. The team will continue to work on the project until the end of the semester.

