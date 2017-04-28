Roads reopened after crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin Co., IL

Troopers with Illinois State Police are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin County.

According to Master Sergeant Howard Baxter, the crash is in the southbound lanes between mile posts 73 and 74.

Officials say all lanes are now open at the location of the crash, but caution is still advised due to slow traffic.

No word has been released yet on any injuries.

