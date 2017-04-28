St. Louis Cardinals look to stay hot during weekend series against Cincinnati Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals are playing their best baseball of the season.

The Cardinals have won five or their last six games and 8 of their last 10.

St. Louis will look to stay hot at home against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cards are coming off a double header sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Despite a rough start to the 2017 season, St. Louis starts the weekend series just one game behind Chicago in the win column.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.