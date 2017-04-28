2 people arrested in Graves Co., KY, facing guns and drug charges

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that two Graves county residents have been arrested on drug and firearm charges.

Deputies responded to 129 Franks Road, south of Sedalia, after a call that came into the office of illegal drug activity taking place at the home of Brian Bugar and Lori Morris, both 47.

When deputies arrived they immediately located illegal drugs in plain view along with several firearms. A search warrant was obtained and during the search of the property 5 firearms, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found.

Deputies also found a trail in the woods near the property that had fishing line strung between several trees that wound around the woods for several hundred feet that eventually led to a creek. When asked about the fishing line, they replied it was “For the drones that were coming out of the woods flying up to the windows on the house and flashing lights and taking pictures”.

Bugar was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, facilitation to possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Morris was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Graves County Jail.

