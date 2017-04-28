First Friday features Southeast student’s metal sculptures

The Catapult Creative House Student Studios will hold their annual Artist of the Month exhibition titled “The Work of Cherie Markham” by Southeast Missouri State University student Cherie Markham opening May 5, the First Friday in May.

The exhibition reception is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. May 5, and is located on the second floor of Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, MO.

Living and working on a farm, Markham’s relationship to metal is one of necessity, reclamation and appreciation.

Her sculptures play on these connections while also exploring the multifaceted nature of the function and façade of the material.

By exploiting this duality, she creates representations of the physical relationships between the past and present.

Each month and as a part of a program to promote community-based and integrated art making, a student artist is chosen to exhibit their work at Catapult Creative House’s student studio gallery.

These exhibitions showcase a range of work from individual artists that highlights their personal and professional artistic explorations as a part of the Southeast art community.

These artists explore the physicality of the human condition, its relationship to nature and the role of art in contemporary society.

Attendees are also welcome to tour the studio spaces, view ongoing projects and engage with the artists at the exhibition.

In connection with the exhibition reception, the Catapult Creative House Student Studio artists and Catapult jewelry artists are proud to present their Studio Pop-Up Shop.

This May, the Pop-Up retail space will present the opportunity for visitors to purchase one-of-a-kind prints, handcrafted jewelry, wearables, as well as ceramics, and additional unique works of art created by the participating artists.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.