What To Do This Heartland Weekend: May 12-14

Good news: The rain is on it's way out, and the sun will make a triumphant return!

That means it will be a perfect weekend to enjoy a Heartland Weekend outside... Like at the kick off of Cape Girardeau's outside concert series, or at the ballpark for the Miners opening weekend.

We've put together a list of the 5 events you may want to check out. CLICK HERE for a closer look.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.