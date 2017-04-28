Police officer's daughter starts project to help kids impacted by domestic violence

It seems that helping others runs in the family for one officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Lexi, the daughter of Patrolman Alsdorf, has spearheaded a new project called "Cops for Kids." She collects toys, activities, and other things for children in need.

According to a Facebook post by the department, it began when Ptlm. Alsdorf told Lexi about a small child who had to go to her grandmother's house because of a domestic issue at her home. That child was only able to bring a few items. Lexi told her father she wanted to do something to help children in those situations.

Lexi has already gotten numerous donations of items, money, and gift cards.

