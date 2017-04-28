WANTED: Poplar Bluff PD searching for suspect in fraud case

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking the community's help in identifying a person.

The man is wanted by police in connection to a fraud case.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Woodruff at (573)-785-5776 ext. 1360 or by email at jwoodruff@pbpolice.org.

