SSM Health at Home to host "Celebrate Life Luminary Walk"

SSM Health at Home to host "Celebrate Life Luminary Walk"

Written by David Horn, Production Assistant
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

SSM Health at Home is offering families the opportunity to remember loved ones who have passed away by purchasing a luminary in their honor at the annual "Celebrate Life Luminary Walk." 

The candlelight walk will be held on May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a memorial service from 6 to 7 p.m., at the SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. 

A luminary for "Celebrate Life Luminary Walk" is available to purchase for a donation of $10 in advance, $15 the night of the event.  

The luminaries will be placed along the hospital's walkway.  

The memorial service gathering will be held in conjunction with the hospital inside the chapel, and the walk will be held rain or shine. 

Chris Hayes, SS Health at Home Hospice Branch Manager said about the walk, "We are very excited to be hosting the Celebrate Life Luminary Walk. It is a wonderful family event that brings the community together to celebrate life and remember loved ones. All proceeds from this event will benefit the patient programs of the SSM Health Hospice & Home Health Foundation here in our community, including emergency financial assistance, the We Honor Veterans program, and the Camp MAGIC children's bereavement program." 

