Teen seriously hurt in Stoddard County crash

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a Stoddard County crash on Wednesday, April 26.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the teen's vehicle hydroplaned, hit a ditch and overturned on Highway 25 south of Dexter as he was trying to pass another vehicle. The teen went to Southeast Health in Dexter for treatment.

His vehicle was totaled and he was not wearing a seat belt, according to an online crash report.

The accident was reported around 8:20 p.m.