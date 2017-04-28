Teen seriously hurt in Stoddard County crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teen seriously hurt in Stoddard County crash

Written by Greg Webb, Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
DEXTER, MO (AP) -

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a Stoddard County crash on Wednesday, April 26.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the teen's vehicle hydroplaned, hit a ditch and overturned on Highway 25 south of Dexter as he was trying to pass another vehicle.  The teen went to Southeast Health in Dexter for treatment.

His vehicle was totaled and he was not wearing a seat belt, according to an online crash report.

The accident was reported around 8:20 p.m.

