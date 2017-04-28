Crash involving police car at intersection of Sprigg & Hwy 74

There has been a crash involving a police car and a pickup truck at the intersection of Sprigg Street and Hwy 74.

A Cape Girardeau police officer was on his way to an assault call with his lights and sirens on when the crash occurred.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries to one of his arms. He is said to otherwise be alert and fine.

According to police, the other driver was not injured in the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.