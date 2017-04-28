Teens urged to stay safe during prom and graduation season - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teens urged to stay safe during prom and graduation season

Written by Jordin Wyatt, Production Assistant
Connect
(KFVS) -

As prom and graduation season draw nearer, Illinois State Troopers want young drivers to be responsible as they celebrate.

According to ISP District 13, the primary safety message is in the word PROM which asks teens to "Please Return on Monday."

During the coming weeks, ISP District 13 Troopers will be conducting high visibility patrols with aggressive enforcement of the Fatal Four violations: DUI, Speeding, Seat Belt, and Distracted Driving, with a focus on DUI violations.

Interim District 13 / 22 Commander Michael Alvey would like to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly, stating “It only takes one bad decision to turn a celebration into a tragedy. Everyone should stay away from drugs, don't drive distracted, and if you are under the age of 21, please, refrain from alcohol.”

It is important to modify teen driving behavior while they are young to create responsible drivers. Many of these dangerous driving habits such as carelessness, inexperience, distractions and fatigue are especially dangerous when combined with drugs and alcohol. 

Seat Belt Enforcement Zones will also be conducted in addition to directed patrols. The goal of these concentrated efforts is voluntary compliance. With the motoring public’s assistance, we can help ensure this year’s prom and graduation memories are positive ones. Think responsibly, put the phone down, “Drop it and Drive,” buckle up, and don’t use alcohol or drugs.

Although this message comes from ISP, this is relevant across all of the Heartland. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:14:53 GMT

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:14:28 GMT

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    •   
Powered by Frankly