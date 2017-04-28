Cape Girardeau school bus involved in crash on Broadway

The corner of Sprigg and Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau was blocked Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus and a van.

According to authorities, the school bus was heading north on Sprigg and the van was turning at the intersection at the time of the crash.

Air bags were deployed, but no one was injured.

