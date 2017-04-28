Five things you need to know on 4/28

It's Friday, April 28, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: The KFVS Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day for today through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding. The strongest threat of severe weather starts this afternoon, but the chance of rain will hang around all day. It will be mostly cloudy with temps reaching the 70s and 80s. The best chance for severe weather, including very large hail and isolated tornadoes, is Friday night through early Saturday morning. Once the first round of storms moves through there will likely be a break in the action for much of Saturday, with more storms moving in late on Saturday and lingering through Sunday. One of the biggest threat with this weekend's storms is flash flooding, which will cause flooding in low-lying areas as well as some river flooding.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making headlines:

49 people become naturalized citizens during ceremony in Carbondale, IL: Immigration's been a hot button issue in Washington DC, but yesterday, it was a cause for celebration in the Heartland. 49 immigrants from all over the world became naturalized US citizens in Carbondale, Illinois.

HAPPENING TODAY: China's foreign ministry on Friday refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

EF1 tornado in Hickman Co., KY Wednesday night: The National Weather Service in Paducah reports an EF1 tornado touched down in eastern Hickman County, Kentucky on Wednesday night, April 26.

Johnson City woman remanded to mental health facility for murder: A Johnson City woman will likely spend the rest of her natural life in a secure mental health facility for the 2013 murder of Barbara Beers. In December 2016, a judge ruled that the state proved that Williams murdered Beers, but that she was criminally insane at the time of the crime.

Trump won't get House OK of health bill before his 100th day: President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a major Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

