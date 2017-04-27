SLUGFEST! Hayti baseball team defeats Scott County Central 30-29 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SLUGFEST! Hayti baseball team defeats Scott County Central 30-29

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
HAYTI, MO (KFVS) -

A high school baseball game in the Heartland is turning heads thanks to its outrageous score of 30-29.

Hayti came out on top in the contest against Scott County Central, in a game that saw 41 walks between both teams.

