Heartland sports scores from from 4/27 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from from 4/27

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Heartland sports scores from 4/27.

H.S. Golf

Quad Match at Bent Creek

1. Notre Dame-160
2. Jackson-161
3. Poplar Bluff-162

H.S. Soccer (Girls)

Northwest-1
Jackson-3

H.S. Tennis

Poplar Bluff-7
Notre Dame-2

H.S. Baseball

Woodland-2
Chaffee-4

Charleston-9
Chaffee-4

Powered by Frankly