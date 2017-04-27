What to do when driving in severe weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What to do when driving in severe weather

Written by Jeff Cunningham, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay) (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

It was a dangerous night in the Heartland, February 28, 2017.

Literally, a life or death situation with multiple tornadoes. Getting information to our viewers was critical.  

At one point, our crew was in the direct path of the Perryville tornado. We told our guys to head south on I-55, away from the storm. But, we noticed several sets of headlights in the northbound lanes. Drivers headed right into danger. How would they get warnings?

It's an all too real scenario for Perryville resident, Aarica Stephenson.

"Not long after Murphysboro it started getting really bad," Stephenson said.

Aarica was trying to get home to Perryville from Carbondale that night. She found herself right in the teeth of the storm. She was getting alerts to her smartphone but she wasn't sure what to do.

"The text alerts would just say tornado warning in your area but I didn't know if they meant the area where my phone was registered or the area I was currently located," Stephenson said.

We took that question to Director of Missouri Public Safety, Drew Juden.  Juden says the alerts on your phone are activated based on your phone location, not the city in which it's registered.

"I would encourage everyone to activate that feature on your phone because that way you'll get your alerts geographically," Juden says.

Here's what you need to do.  In your phone's settings, go to notifications and scroll to the bottom.  Make sure Emergency Alerts is in the 'on' position.

It's something you can do with your KFVS Weather app as well.  Go to settings and find Alert Location.  You can set it to get notifications based on your city or your current location.

But both Aarica and Juden agree, the best thing to do is be prepared for severe weather and to not find yourself out driving in it in the first place.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:07:45 GMT

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:02:40 GMT

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    •   
Powered by Frankly