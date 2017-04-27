Cardinals beat Blue Jays 8-4 in the 11th inning

The Cardinals beat the Blue Jays 8-4 in the 11th inning.

Matt Carpenter hit a grand slam in the bottom of the inning, ending the game.

It was the first in a doubleheader on Thursday, April 27.

The second game starts at 6:50 p.m.

