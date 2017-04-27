IL Governor, House Speaker meet to discuss state budget

The state of Illinois has not had a budget in two fiscal years.

On Thursday, April 27, Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democrat Speaker Mike Madigan met to discuss the impasse.

Both men released statements on the discussion.

The statement from Madigan said:

“I requested a meeting with Governor Rauner to ensure he understood my desire to pass a full-year budget and discuss the urgent need for a resolution to the state budget impasse. Throughout the governor’s time in office, we have agreed to seven compromise budget bills when negotiations are allowed to focus on the budget. Schools, human service providers, rating agencies and thousands of others have asked us to do one thing – pass a budget. I ask the governor to turn his focus to the budget.”

Rauner's spokesperson Eleni Demertzis released the following statement:

“For the first time in more than two years, Speaker Madigan today hinted that he may be willing to enact a truly balanced budget with changes that will help create jobs, properly fund our schools and lower property taxes. It's too soon to tell if the Speaker will ultimately agree to follow through, but the governor remains optimistic that all sides can work together to enact a balanced budget with changes that fix our broken system and restore balanced budgets for the long-term through strong economic growth. ”

Members of the Illinois senate are supposed to vote on a proposal to send more than $815 million to universities and social service providers who haven't received state funding in months.

The state of Illinois has a bill backlog of more than $11.8 billion. Lawmakers have been at a budget impasse since June 2015.

