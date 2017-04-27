NWS: EF1 tornado in Hickman Co., KY Wednesday night

The National Weather Service in Paducah reports eastern Hickman County, Kentucky had an EF1 tornado on Wednesday night, April 26.

According to the preliminary report, there was also straight line wind damage and 95 miles per hour peak winds.

At least 3 dozen homes and buildings sustained minor to moderate damage consisting primarily of loss of shingles, siding and trim.

One home lost about a third of its roof and another had the back porch blown off. A large chicken house lost approximately 1/4 of its roof structure.

Several smaller outbuildings or garages were destroyed. Hundreds of trees and tree limbs were blown down.

Four eyewitnesses reported seeing the tornado near Fulgham. Most of the damage was concentrated around and just north of Fulgham.

The tornado weakened somewhat as it moved into Graves County and the damage track became more intermittent there.

