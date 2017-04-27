Johnson City woman remanded to mental health facility for murder

Barbara Beers, pictured here with her brother (Source: The Beers Family)

A Johnson City woman will likely spend the rest of her natural life in a secure mental health facility.

Today, a judge remanded Tamara Williams to 120 years in that facility.

That ruling was handed down on Thursday, April 27, during a 'thiem hearing.'

Williams murdered Barbara Beers, 66, on November 15, 2013.

In December 2016, a judge ruled that the state proved that Williams murdered Beers, but that Williams was criminally insane at the time of the crime.

Investigators said Beers was stabbed to death. A neighbor found her body laying in the yard next to the road.

