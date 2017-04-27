Johnson City woman remanded to mental health facility for murder - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Johnson City woman remanded to mental health facility for murder

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Barbara Beers, pictured here with her brother (Source: The Beers Family) Barbara Beers, pictured here with her brother (Source: The Beers Family)
Tamara Williams (Source: Williamson County SO) Tamara Williams (Source: Williamson County SO)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Johnson City woman will likely spend the rest of her natural life in a secure mental health facility.

Today, a judge remanded Tamara Williams to 120 years in that facility.

That ruling was handed down on Thursday, April 27, during a 'thiem hearing.'

Williams murdered Barbara Beers, 66, on November 15, 2013.

In December 2016, a judge ruled that the state proved that Williams murdered Beers, but that Williams was criminally insane at the time of the crime.

Investigators said Beers was stabbed to death. A neighbor found her body laying in the yard next to the road.

