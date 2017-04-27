1 killed in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot Co., MO

A woman from Festus, Missouri is dead after a crash in the Bootheel.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car and a tractor trailer were stopped at the 15.2 mile marker for traffic.

It happened in the southbound lanes at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

A truck driven by Jeffery Bailey, 39, of Dyess, Arkansas rear ended the car and pushed it into the tractor trailer.

A passenger in the car, 56-year-old Sonya Cherry, died at a Memphis hospital.

The driver of the car, Allison Venuto, 31, of Pevely, Missouri, was seriously injured. She was taken to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of the trucks were not hurt.

