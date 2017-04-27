1 man rescued from car that washed off bridge in Ste. Genevieve Co., MO

Emergency crews in Ste. Genevieve County responded to an early morning rescue call.

According to Chief Dennis Mueller with the Weingarten Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in around 4 a.m.

The caller said his car was stuck on a bridge near River Aux Vases Church Road before it got swept off.

The car ended up down the creek about 100-150 yards from the bridge.

The driver stayed in the car as it got swept down the creek.

The car eventually got stuck near a tree and started filling with water.

The man was able to crawl out of the car and get onto the roof to wait for help.

Mueller said the man didn't have cell service, but was able to connect to 911 and rescue crews were able to ping his location.

He was not hurt.

