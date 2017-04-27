Total eclipse commemorated on a stamp

The total eclipse that will take place in the Heartland on August 21 will be marked with a first-of-its-kind stamp.

The U.S. Postal Service will be releasing the 'Total Solar Eclipse Forever' stamp on June 20.

The stamp will transform into an image of the Moon from the heat of your finger!

Many communities across the Heartland are already preparing for an expected influx of people to view the rare event.

The narrow path will run west to east from Oregon to South Carolina.

Carbondale, Illinois will be at the center of the path of totality.

