AIDS candlelight vigil to be held this weekend in Carbondale

An International AIDS candlelight memorial vigil will be held in Southern Illinois this weekend.

It will take place on Sunday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in Carbondale.

A reception will immediately follow the service.

The guest speaker is Rev. John Holst, pastor of the Marion Zion United Church of Christ.

A collection will be taken to benefit the Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition, for the purchase of grocery store gift cards for low-income families impacted by HIV/AIDS in the 19 southern-most counties of Illinois.

Also at the service, daily personal hygiene items and household cleaning supplies will be collected to donate to HIV Care Connect to help low-income clients in those same counties.

They are in need of: shampoo, toilet paper, conditioner, paper towels, deodorant, laundry detergent, bath soap, bleach, dish soap, trash bags, toothpaste, razors, toothbrush, shaving cream, tampons or pads, kleenex, sandwich bags and clorox wipes.

For more information, visit the Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition on Facebook.

