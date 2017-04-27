Cape Girardeau police ask for help identifying person of interest

Police in Cape Girardeau are asking for your help identifying a man they consider a person of interest in a theft case.

The man has a tattoo on his left inside forearm and another large tattoo on his right outer forearm.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to call Detective Joe Thomas at 573-335-6621, ext. 1242. You can also call the Anonymous Tip Line at 573-39-6313 or text CAPEPD to 847411.

