1 killed in crash in Franklin Co., IL

A man from Christopher, Illinois has died after a crash in Franklin County.

According to Sheriff Don Jones, deputies responded to the 9000 block of Parkdon Street in Coello just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

Investigators said a car speeding north on Parkdon Street left the road and smashed into a power pole.

The driver, Billy Ray Keltner, 20, died at the scene.

