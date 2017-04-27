Perryville PD: 6 in custody; more than 1 pound of marijuana seized

Six people in Perryville, Missouri are behind bars after officers found more than a pound of marijuana in a drug investigation.

On Thursday, April 20, officers responded to the 200 block of Ganahl Street in Perryville after receiving a report of a strong odor of marijuana coming from a home.

According to officers, Tristen Cavins, 18, of Perryville, was leaving the home carrying a bag.

During an interview with Cavins, he allegedly told officers that he had "pot" in the bag he was carrying.

After receiving consent to search the bag, officers say they found two Ziploc bags containing more the 35 grams of marijuana in each.

Cavins was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana (class D felony), delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana (class E felony) and unlawful possession of a drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

According to Perryville police, talked to three other people at the home. They were identified as 30-year-old Anthony Markwell of Perryville, 25-year-old Brittnay Markwell of Perryville and 20-year-old Deidre Hill of Perryville.

While in the home, police say they saw several items including a water bong, rolling papers and smoking pipes commonly used to smoke marijuana.

After interviewing the three women people and getting consent to search, police said more marijuana was found in the bathroom and in an air conditioning vent.

All three were arrested.

Anthony Markwell was charged with delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana (class E felony), possession of marijuana 10 grams or less (misdemeanor) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

Brittany Markwell was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

Deidre Hill was charged with possession of marijuana 10 grams or less (misdemeanor).

According to police, a fourth person who lived upstairs was not home at the time to give consent to search.

They got a search warrant and returned when they said they found more marijuana and paraphernalia in the room of 25-year-old Jacob Brehaut of Perryville.

He was later found and arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said an estimated 280 grams of marijuana was seized from Cavins and the home.

On Monday, April 24, while an officer was doing a security check of Perry County Lake, he said he found a vehicle parked in the parking lot with someone inside.

According to the officer, the person was laying down in the back passenger seat and he told him the lake area was closed.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he noted the back window on the passenger side was broken out and partially covered with taped plastic. As he continued to the vehicle, he said there was a strong odor of burnt marijuana.

While talking to the man and waiting for him to provide identification, the officer asked about the smell.

The man, identified as Matthew Ray Wilhite, 58, of Denver, Colorado, allegedly told the officer he had just finished smoking some marijuana.

He then gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. Police said 180 grams of marijuana was recovered, along with some drug paraphernalia.

Wilhite was arrested and taken to the Perryville Police Department. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana (class D felony) and an unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

