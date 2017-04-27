Murray State University names Dr. Mark Arant as new provost and vice president for academic affairs

Following an extensive national search, Murray State University President Bob Davies has announced that Dr. Mark Arant will be the next provost and vice president for academic affairs, pending approval by the University’s Board of Regents.

“Mark is an accomplished scholar and educational leader with a proven track record in strategic planning, enrollment growth and community engagement,” explained Davies. “Above all, I believe his commitment to student success will complement our vision of being the ‘best student centered university’ in America.”

In this role, Arant will serve as the University’s chief academic officer, responsible for the oversight of all academic areas.

He will begin his duties July 1.

Since 2014, Arant has served as the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Northeastern State University.

“I am invigorated by the opportunity to serve Murray State University as its next provost and what I will learn in that role. Although I am saddened by leaving Northeastern State University, I look forward to joining the Racer family. Both are great universities with incredible futures,” said Arant.

In addition to his service at Northeastern State University, Arant has held positions at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith and the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

He earned his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Alabama and his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Louisiana Tech University.

