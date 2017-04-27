Final Spring Preview Day at UT Martin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Final Spring Preview Day at UT Martin

Written by Mike Wunderlich, News Operations Manager
Connect
Students are shown participating in the 2017 Senior Walk event, held annually to congratulate the senior class on their accomplishments. (Source: UT Martin) Students are shown participating in the 2017 Senior Walk event, held annually to congratulate the senior class on their accomplishments. (Source: UT Martin)
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

The University of Tennessee at Martin will host the final spring preview day on May 13 for high school students and families to find out what it's like to be a Skyhawk.

Those attending can find information about financial aid, scholarships, student organizations and housing options as well as a Q and A session with faculty members about potential areas of study. Students and families will also have the opportunity to talk to current students and tour the campus.

Registration for the Spring Preview Day will be from 9-9:30 a.m in the Boling University Center with the official welcome to be at 9:30, followed by a student panel discussion at 10. Departmental visits will begin at 10:45 and tours will start at 11:30.

There is no fee to attend and you can register online.

Additional information available by contacting the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020 or email admitme@utm.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:07:45 GMT

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:02:40 GMT

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    •   
Powered by Frankly