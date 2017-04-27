Final Spring Preview Day at UT Martin

Students are shown participating in the 2017 Senior Walk event, held annually to congratulate the senior class on their accomplishments. (Source: UT Martin)

The University of Tennessee at Martin will host the final spring preview day on May 13 for high school students and families to find out what it's like to be a Skyhawk.

Those attending can find information about financial aid, scholarships, student organizations and housing options as well as a Q and A session with faculty members about potential areas of study. Students and families will also have the opportunity to talk to current students and tour the campus.

Registration for the Spring Preview Day will be from 9-9:30 a.m in the Boling University Center with the official welcome to be at 9:30, followed by a student panel discussion at 10. Departmental visits will begin at 10:45 and tours will start at 11:30.

There is no fee to attend and you can register online.

Additional information available by contacting the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020 or email admitme@utm.edu.

