Man arrested after chopping down electric pole in Graves Co., KY

Jared Hayes (Source: Graves County Jail)
This is the pole that Hayes is accused of chopping down. (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Graves County man decided to chop down a live power pole and now faces criminal charges.

According to Detective C.S. Hendley with the Graves County Sheriff's Office, employees from West Kentucky Rural Electric Company called the sheriff's department after they received a call about a power outage in the area of Slaughter Road in south Graves County.

The workers told deputies that when they got to the scene, they found a power pole had fallen behind a home in the 1700 block of Slaughter Road.

But, when they got closer, the employees said it did not look like the pole had simply blown over.

The man that lives at the home, identified as 40-year-old Jared Hayes, told WKREC workers that he took an ax and chopped it down.

In fact, Hendley said when he arrived at the scene, he saw the pole and the ax resting against a tree.

The WKREC employees told the detective that the pole was still active and hot, which could have killed Hayes instantly.

Hayes reportedly told Hendley that he was told that as long as the pole was a certain distance from the road that he could cut it down.

When asked why he cut the pole down, Hayes told the detective that he planned to get the transformer off the poll and sell it back to WKREC.

Hayes faces charges of theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

