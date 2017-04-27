Crash blocks traffic on Mount Auburn in Cape Girardeau

If you drive in the area of south Mount Auburn Road and Highway 74, you might want to take a different route.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the intersection of South Mount Auburn Road and Highway 74 will be blocked until around 7:30 Thursday morning.

An officer at the scene said two vehicles hit head-on in the intersection around 6:30 a.m.

One person went to the hospital to be checked out.

