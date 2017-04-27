April 28 celebrity birthdays

He's a former Cardinal who was a postseason hero back in 2011. Remember his dramatic hits in Game six of the World Series? These days he plays for the Pirates. David Freese is 34 today.

He's a stand-up comedian who spent 12 years as host of The Tonight Show on NBC. He's also known for his collection of classic cars. Jay Leno is 67 today.

She's an actress whose appearance in 1963's Bye Bye Birdie made her a major star. One year later she was starring with with Elvis Presley in Viva Las Vegas. Her other movies include: The Cincinnati Kid, Tommy, Grumpy Old Men and many many others. Ann Margret is 75 today.

She's an actress who broke onto the scene in the Fox TV series Dark Angel. Her other movies include: Fantastic Four, Sin City and Good Luck Chuck.

Jessica Alba is 36 today.

