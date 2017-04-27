Storm damage, power outages across the Heartland

Severe weather on Wednesday, April 26 caused for severe damages and power outages for many across the Heartland.

Missouri

According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, there were several related weather crashes on Wednesday. Two of the crashes happened on I-55. The first involved two semis and two passenger vehicles. The vehicles were reportedly blown off of the road. There were injuries reported, but none were major.

A second crash involving another semi happened right down the road on the same mile marker as the first crash, just about 20 minutes later. The semi apparently crashed due to the wet pavement and high winds. The driver was seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital.

A third crash involving a semi happened on 155. The driver lost control on the wet pavement and was taken to a Dyersburg hospital with minor injuries.

A Bernie, MO teen is recovering this morning after he was seriously hurt in a crash when his car hydroplaned in Stoddard County. Troopers say the 16-year-old was attempting to pass another vehicle on Hwy 25 near Dexter Wednesday night when his car hydroplaned, hit a ditch and then flipped. The teen was rushed to a local hospital. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Illinois

Clean-up is underway in Randolph County, Illinois after two homes were reportedly seriously damaged. A tree fell and crushed the back part of one of the homes. The inside of the home is soaked and full of leaves and insulation. The couple who lived there say they were home when the storm blew through, but thankfully were not in the area of the house the tree hit and were not hurt.

Kentucky/Tennessee

The KYTC is reporting there is a lot of storm debris along KY 307 in Hickman County just north of the Fulgham community. Officials say it will take crews about two days to get the mess cleaned up.The road was closed Wednesday night due to the debris, but is back open this morning.

