Five things you need to know on 4/27

It's Thursday, April 27, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: The rain has moved out of the Heartland for now, but the chance for more rain & flooding is possible tomorrow and this weekend. Today will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with temps in the 60s. There will be light winds at times, making it feel even cooler. A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday through Sunday. Today through Friday afternoon, the weather looks to be fairly quiet. However, conditions will become favorable for severe weather, including very large hail and isolated tornadoes, late on Friday night through early Saturday morning. The severe weather expected to hit tomorrow has created the strong possibility of major flash flooding over the weekend. The chance of severe thunderstorms will be a threat through the entire weekend, with storms tapering off after Sunday.

Making headlines:

Name released of woman found in Trigg County, KY: Investigators in Trigg County, Kentucky have identified the body of a woman found in a wooded area. KSP have positively identified the victim as Christina D. Edmonson, 33, of Cadiz, Ky. The results of an examination were inconclusive at to a cause of death. A full autopsy will be performed today.

Bernie, MO teen seriously injured after car hydroplanes: A 16-year-old Bernie male was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday, April 26 in Stoddard, County after his car hydroplaned after driving through heavy water.

HAPPENING TODAY: Lawmakers are nearing agreement on sweeping spending legislation to keep the lights on in government, after the White House backed off a threat to withhold payments that help lower-income Americans pay their medical bills.

3 Mississippi Co., MO women facing assault charges after arranged fight between teenagers: Three Mississippi County residents are facing felony charges following an investigation into an assault that took place in rural Mississippi County, after videos surfaced of two teenagers participating in an arranged fight which quickly turned to a one-sided assault.

Trump softens war talk on North Korea: The Trump administration told lawmakers Wednesday it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, as an extraordinary White House briefing served to tamp down talk of military action against an unpredictable and increasingly dangerous U.S. adversary.

